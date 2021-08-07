Great Plains Manufacturing, Salina, Kansas, is offering the BD7600 box drill that includes a hydraulic drive option for the split-box configurations, giving producers full on the go, variable-rate capabilities. Hydraulic drive on a split box allows producers to simultaneously apply two separate products, like seed and fertilizer, or two types of seed, at separate rates.
The hydraulic drive option also adds an enhanced user interface with DrillCommand, which puts control of the drill at the producer’s fingertips. Producers can control sections or adjust seeding rates with the touch of a button, or they can be automatically controlled by importing a prescription-rate map to save time and input costs.
The DrillCommand has easy-to-navigate buttons with simple icons, making quick and easy adjustments a reality for producers. DrillCommand integrates with other BD7600 operations, including the blockage sensors, cameras and scales through one monitor in the cab.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.GreatPlainsAg.com.
