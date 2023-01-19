Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., Salina, Kansas, announced that David Disberger has succeeded Linda Salem in her role as president and CEO of the company following her semi-retirement on Jan. 1.

David Disberger.jpg

A 36- year veteran of the industrial sector, Disberger steps into this role from his current position as Great Plain Manufacturing executive vice president, a role he has held since 2020. In this role, David had oversight responsibility for manufacturing operations, Great Plains International, Great Plains Ag Division, and Great Plains Trucking—all preparing him for the leadership of the overall company. Salem will work in an advisory capacity during 2023 to ensure an orderly transition in GPM leadership and operations. 

Linda Salem.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.