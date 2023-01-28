GSI, a division of AGCO, Duluth, Georgia, has debuted GrainVue, which uses the latest digital cable technology, provides accurate 24/7 temperature and moisture monitoring to protect the quality and value of stored grain.
Alerts are sent out and fans are automatically activated to help prevent out-of-condition issues. Farmers can have peace of mind knowing that their grain is in ideal condition and can also use the system to keep track of their grain inventory.
