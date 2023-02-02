‘Go for the Gold’ contest recognizes 14 farmers for highest soybean yields with Golden Harvest varieties

Golden Harvest, Downers Grove, Illinois, has announced the 14 winners of the Golden Harvest “Go for the Gold” soybean yield contest. The contest recognizes farmers who achieved top soybean yields with Golden Harvest soybeans during the 2022 growing season. The winning farmers earned a trip to the 2023 Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida. The winning farmers are:
• Rye Randolph from Canton, Illinois, yielded 102.2 bushels per acre with Golden Harvest soybean GH3582E3 brand;
• John Torrance from Gladstone, Illinois, yielded 113.1 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH3192XF brand;
• Travis Hynek from Hanover, Kansas, yielded 90.5 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH4222XF brand;
• Chris Weaver from Finksburg, Maryland, yielded 122.8 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH3762E3S brand;
• Megan Weaver from Finksburg, Maryland, yielded 114.7 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH4222XF brand;
• Nick Suwyn from Wayland, Michigan, yielded 93.8 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH2292E3 brand;
• Luke Zwagerman from Holland, Michigan, yielded 84.4 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH2292E3 brand;
• Brandon Bates from Waconia, Minnesota, yielded 67.0 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH1973E3S brand;
• Tim Kathol from Hartington, Nebraska, yielded 89.3 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH2922E3 brand;
• Kevin Siffring from Rising City, Nebraska, yielded 88.2 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH2922E3 brand;
• Nathan Baker from Alvordton, Ohio, yielded 86.8 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH3442XF brand;
• Randy Lake from Germantown, Ohio, yielded 82.4 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH3762E3S brand’
• Kurtis Amundson from Mt. Hope, Wisconsin, yielded 86.4 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH2292E3 brand; and
• Dan Keene from Barron, Wisconsin, yielded 69.7 bu/A with Golden Harvest soybean GH1472E3 brand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.