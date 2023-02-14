Farmers Business Network, San Carlos, California, the global AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network, announced Feb. 14 the launch of its new bridge loan offering by FBN Finance, which provides farmers with yet another valuable solution when it comes to financing. 

Closing a traditional land loan can be a lengthy process: typically taking up to 60 to 90 days to close, often due to the time it takes to complete an appraisal. A bridge loan is an expedited land loan that allows borrowers to secure financing and close on land purchases often on a much shorter timeline than more traditional land loans. The bridge loan acts as a “pre-approval” and enables the buyer to move forward in a manner similar to a cash buyer.  

