Farmers National Company, Omaha, Nebraska, has hired Chace Daley to serve as senior vice president of energy, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Daley has 14 years of oil and gas experience in private practice and leading oil and gas companies, guiding more than $1.6 billion in oil and gas transactions. He served as vice president of land and general counsel of Sage Natural Resources in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he managed all land, division order, and legal functions of the company and organically built high-value leasehold positions and drilling inventory. Prior to Sage, Daley served as lead in-house counsel for all operational facets of Samson Resources Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma, across 14 states.
