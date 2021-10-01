To help farmers achieve the highest yield potential, Golden Harvest, Downers Grove, Illinois, is launching its first-ever Gold Series, a line of soybeans that feature exclusive genetics in high-demand trait platforms. Available for the 2022 season, the new lineup includes Enlist E3 soybeans and XtendFlex soybeans.
Gold Series soybeans include exclusive genetics from Syngenta Seeds, which has one of the longest-running soybean breeding programs in the United States. Syngenta Seeds’ elite pool of exclusive genetics enables Golden Harvest to offer farmers many of the industry’s highest-yielding and leading defensive soybean varieties with flexibility in herbicide trait choice. The diversity of the Gold Series portfolio provides farmers with tailored solutions for their challenges.
The 34 new Gold Series varieties range in relative maturity from 0.09 to 5.7 and combine Syngenta’s high-performing germplasm with in-demand traits for maximum soybean yield potential.
• 12 varieties include the Enlist E3 soybean trait platform with tolerance to three herbicide modes of action: 2,4-D choline, glyphosate and glufosinate.
o Three varieties offer Sulfonylurea Tolerant Soybeans herbicide tolerance and may increase tolerance to ALS-inhibitors, allowing higher application rates on select herbicides.
• 22 varieties include the XtendFlex soybean trait platform, offering tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate.
o Two varieties offer STS herbicide tolerance.
In addition to the 34 Gold Series exclusive soybean products, Golden Harvest will also offer five new Enlist E3 soybean varieties, for a total of 39 new soybean products for the 2022 season.
The Gold Series lineup looks to continue and expand upon the strong performance for which Golden Harvest soybeans are known. In 2020, Golden Harvest soybeans secured two first place finishes, 24 Top 3 finishes and 70 Top 10 finishes in the Farmers Independent Research of Seed Technology trials.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.goldenharvestseeds.com/gold-series.
