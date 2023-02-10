BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, is seeking entries for the FiberMax One Ton Club and growers an impressive reward. 

The application deadline for FiberMax One Ton Club is Feb. 28. Printed qualification forms were mailed to FiberMax growers in early November, and applications can also be submitted online (fibermax.com/otc-form). Qualifying growers who attend the banquet in Lubbock, Texas, on March 30, can enter for a chance to win a two-year lease on a Ford Super Duty F-350 Lariat truck. Ford is not a sponsor of the FiberMax One Ton Club. Terms and conditions apply. 

Entries sought for cotton contest

Cotton in a Texas field. (Courtesy photo.)

