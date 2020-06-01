The Washington, Iowa-based agricultural consulting firm Continuum Ag is launching a web-based tool to help farmers evaluate their soil health. The TopSoil Tool is the first platform to integrate soil health data, soil sample data, tissue samples, aerial imagery, as-applied data, yield data, sensor data, scouting reports, and other agronomic information. Founded in 2015, Continuum Ag started soil sampling and determined that there was no proper system for evaluating zones, managing soil data, reflecting Haney results or other soil health protocols. Today the platform is web-based, agricultural consultants or agronomists and their farmers can access their field data from the office, tractor, four-wheeler, or while vacationing at the beach. The TopSoil Tool is free to get started and available now. Farmers have the capability to add fields and securely upload their own data, as well as access data collected by Continuum Ag or other soil consultants. For more information, see a dealer or visit https://topsoil.ag.
