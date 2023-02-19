BASF Agricultural Solutions, Limburgerhof, Germany, has won two Crop Science awards, one each in the “Best Industry Collaboration” and “Best Public Outreach Program” categories. The awards—formerly Agrow Awards—were presented as part of the virtual Crop Science Forum by S&P Global Commodity Insights and recognize excellence in crop protection and digital agriculture industries worldwide.
Together with Corteva Agriscience and MS Technologies, BASF won in the “Best Industry Collaboration” category. In June 2022, the companies announced the execution of a mutually beneficial trait licensing agreement to develop an industry first-of-its-kind soybean trait stack. BASF licensed its nematode resistant soybean (NRS) trait to Corteva and MS Technologies for use in Enlist E3 soybeans. In turn, Corteva and MS Technologies licensed the Enlist E3 soybean trait to BASF for development with the NRS trait in BASF germ-plasm.
