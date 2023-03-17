Case IH has been recognized as a 2022 Good Design Award winner for the industry-leading Patriot 50 series sprayer. The award, presented by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, highlights the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world.
Each year since 1950, The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd present the Good Design Awards Program celebrating the yearly achievements of design excellence. Each submission is evaluated by a jury based on the following criteria established in 1950: innovative design, new technologies, form, materials, construction, concept function, utility, energy efficiency and sustainability.
