BioConsortia, Inc., Davis, California, announced the company has been nominated as a finalist for the 2022 S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Crop Science Awards in the category of Best R&D Pipeline. 

The awards, formerly known as the Agrow Awards, draw submissions from around the world highlighting the creativity and innovation permeating the industry. The nomination coincides with results from 2022 trials conducted in 20 states confirming superior product performance in the field.

Company recognized for seed research pipeline

Bioconsortia greenhouse where plants were being tested in different soils. (Courtesy photo.)

