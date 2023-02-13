Company receives EPA registration for new herbicides

Albaugh, Ankeny, Iowa, has announced it has company has received registration from the Environmental Protection Agency for Dicamba HD 5 (EPA Reg. No. 45002-39) and Dicamba DMA Salt 5TM (EPA Reg. No. 45002-38) herbicides. Both products will be available for sale this spring.
Dicamba HD 5 is a low-volatility 5 lb/gal formulation of dicamba DGA and Dicamba DMA Salt 5 is a 5 lb/gal formulation of dicamba DMA salt. Both products are concentrated, water-soluble herbicide formulations for control and suppression of a variety of problematic annual, perennial and biennial broadleaf weeds, as well as woody brush and vines, in both crop and non-crop applications.
