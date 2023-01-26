Company gets clearance from EPA for wheat herbicide

UPL, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has announced the Environmental Protection Agency has granted approval for BATALIUM AMPED herbicide in wheat. Featuring three modes of action, wheat growers can now achieve fast acting and long-lasting post-emergent control of the toughest broadleaf and grass weeds.

BATALIUM AMPED herbicide is an all-in-one weed solution that controls more than 70 broadleaf and 11 grass species, including wild oats, green foxtail, Russian thistle and herbicide-resistant kochia. A top feature is the product’s finishing power, offering long-lasting grass control.

