Company gets clearance from EPA for wheat herbicide

UPL, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, has announced the Environmental Protection Agency has granted approval for BATALIUM AMPED herbicide in wheat. Featuring three modes of action, wheat growers can now achieve fast acting and long-lasting post-emergent control of the toughest broadleaf and grass weeds.
BATALIUM AMPED herbicide is an all-in-one weed solution that controls more than 70 broadleaf and 11 grass species, including wild oats, green foxtail, Russian thistle and herbicide-resistant kochia. A top feature is the product’s finishing power, offering long-lasting grass control.
BATALIUM AMPED herbicide features a unique and high-performance formulation of three active ingredients at the fullest rates—flucarbazone (Group 2), fluroxypyr (Group 4) and bromoxynil (Group 6)—providing the most effective weed control solution on the market.
“Spring and winter wheat growers in the Northern Plains need this high-performance herbicide solution to address the never-ending onslaught of weed pressures,” says Kathleen Seitzinger, UPL marketing manager for northern crops. “We encourage growers to use a systemic weed control strategy to reduce herbicide resistance. BATALIUM AMPED herbicide fits both wheat-on-wheat and crop rotation systems.”
Seitzinger adds that BATALIUM AMPED herbicide provides a simple solution in one product to control all problematic weeds in wheat. With EPA approval achieved, state registrations are now in progress, and UPL expects to have supply in place for the 2023 growing season.
