CNH Industrial Reman, Springfield, Missouri, has announced its replacement parts warranty has been extended to 24 months for parts when dealer-installed. The newly extended, two-year warranty has dealers and customers covered from day one on remanufactured parts for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland Agriculture and New Holland Construction equipment.
The CNH Industrial Reman replacement parts warranty exceeds OEM and replacement part warranties and is backed by CNH Industrial parts and service.
Parts covered under the extended 24-month warranty include: long block, short block and replacement engines; fuel injection pumps; fuel injectors; turbocharger; axles; clutches; torque converters; manual, power shift and power shuttle transmissions; rotor drives; torque amplifiers; wobble boxes; alternators; controllers; ECUs; generators; starters; hydraulic cylinders, motors and pumps; AC compressors; ATS and wheels.
Cylinder heads, connecting rods, camshafts, crankshafts, oil coolers and all other Reman products are covered under a 12-month warranty on parts when dealer installed.
If a customer chooses to install the Reman part himself or use options other than an approved CNH dealer location, CNH Reman parts are backed by a 12-month warranty protection.
For Reman repair and return programs, the new warranty includes 12 months of parts coverage for wiring harnesses and 18 months of parts coverage for electrical components. For more information, call 888-WHY-REMAN or visit www.whyreman.com.
