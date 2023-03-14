Company earns CES awards

John Deere 8R autonomous tractor. (Courtesy photo.)

John Deere has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation honoree in the Robotics category, and an honoree in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category for its fully autonomous tractor. This is the fourth consecutive year John Deere has received an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association.

John Deere’s fully autonomous tractor integrates technology such as cameras, artificial intelligence, sensors, and ultra-fast GPU processors to navigate through a field without an operator in the cab—helping customers be more efficient, productive, and profitable. 

