AgVenture Product Portfolio Manager Darren Bakken, on behalf of the Johnston, Iowa, product team, is has announced 28 new corn hybrids available for 2022 planting.
Ranging in maturity from 79- to 116-day, these new hybrids are comprised of 22 brand new genetic platforms that will be planted in plots for the first time in the spring 2021. AgVenture will introduce seven new Qrome products, adding to its current portfolio of the most optimized corn rootworm trait on the market.
Bakken noted that the brand-new genetic platforms featured in these new launches out-yielded competitors by an average of 10.8 bushels per acres across 21,319 comparisons.
Other products in the new class include AgVenture brand corn with:
• Optimum AcreMax insect protection for above ground pests; and
• Optimum AcreMax Leptra insect protection for enhanced efficacy against ear-feeding pests and improved grain quality.
The new lineup also includes two new Optimum AQUAmax products bred to maximize profit potential and manage risk on drought-prone and highly productive acres. For more information, see a representative or visit www.agventure.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.