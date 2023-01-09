PhytoGen
(Courtesy photo.)

PhytoGen cottonseed, the U.S. cottonseed brand of Corteva Agriscience, Indianapolis, Indiana, announces two new varieties for 2023. The company advanced PhytoGen brand PHY 415 W3FE and PhytoGen brand PHY 861 RF to complement its OVT-winning portfolio of Upland and Pima varieties.

These varieties bring next-level yield potential to the variety lineup that has catapulted PhytoGen cottonseed to the second-most-planted brand in the Cotton Belt. The sustained growth comes from a focus on yield and a drive to continually push for innovations that help producers get more from each acre.

