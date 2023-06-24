CLAAS signs right to repair MOU with AFBF

The American Farm Bureau Federation signed a memorandum of understanding with CLAAS of America, providing even more farmers and ranchers the right to repair their own farm equipment.

The MOU follows similar agreements AFBF entered with John Deere; CNH Industrial Brands, which includes Case IH and New Holland; AGCO; and Kubota. Combined, the five MOUs cover approximately three-quarters of the agricultural machinery sold in the United States.

