CHS Inc., St. Paul, Minnesota, the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative, recently released results for its second quarter ended Feb. 28, 2023. The company reported quarterly net income of $292.3 million compared to $219 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

For the first six months of fiscal year 2023, the company reported net income of $1.1 billion and revenues of $24.1 billion compared to net income of $671 million and revenues of $21.2 billion recorded in the first half of fiscal year 2022.

CHS reports second quarter net income of $292.3 million

