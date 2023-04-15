Bunge, St. Louis, Missouri, a global leader in agribusiness, food and ingredients, through its Bunge Loders Croklaan JV with IOI Corporation Berhad, has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Fuji Oil New Orleans, LLC to acquire its newly constructed, port-based refinery located in International-Matex Tank Terminals’ Avondale Terminal, Louisiana.

Bunge to acquire Louisiana refinery from Fuji Oil

The state-of-the-art facility has multi-oil refining capabilities and will enable Bunge to expand its existing customer base. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. A sales price was not disclosed.

