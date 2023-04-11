Brock Grain Systems expands its manufacturing capability in Sheffield, Iowa

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 5 commemorating the expansion of Brock’s LeMar manufacturing facility in Sheffield, Iowa.

The expansion and workflow reorganization will help Brock meet the growing demand for the grain sweeps and transport conveyors produced at the plant. It will add nearly 20,000 square feet of space to the facility, providing more room for equipment assembly and allowing drive-through access for shipping and receiving. Connecting all south-side buildings will improve production while alleviating weather-related problems with storage and movement of product. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.