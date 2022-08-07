OK-574T3-1-1-1170x648.jpg

The hammer dropped June 24 shortly after 6 p.m. on five farms totaling 640 acres that were offered for sale in an online auction event in Woods County, Oklahoma.

Results of the auction prove strong values continue for agricultural land in rural areas of northwest Oklahoma despite marginal crop yields, higher input costs and rising interest rates. Investing in agricultural land continues to be one of the safest places to park your money in times of inflation and economic uncertainty.

