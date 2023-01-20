Gov. Jared  Polis and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade formally announced in December that Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural infrastructure company supplying vertical farms to growers has selected Loveland, Colorado for expansion. 

“This is a great addition to Colorado’s strong, innovative, and climate-smart agriculture sector. Plus this expansion creates over 100 jobs in Loveland, helps our economy thrive, and contributes to a great future for agriculture,” Polis said.

