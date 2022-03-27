Recognizing that auctions are arguably the most profitable way today for farmers and ranchers to sell land, Superior Land Network, Amarillo, Texas, is changing its name to Superior Land Auction. While auction services have always been part of its business, the move signals the company’s increased focus on providing auctions nationwide that help agricultural landowners have the best seller experience and achieve the highest sale price.
“This change is a natural step for us because, unlike companies that aren’t focused on just auctions or agriculture, we specialize in full-service auctions for farm and ranch land,” says JT Haynes, CEO and managing broker for Superior Land Auction. “Just as our affiliate company, Superior Livestock Auction, specializes in livestock auctions, we have the experience and industry connections to successfully conduct land auctions for farmers and ranchers nationwide better than anyone else. Our commitment is to be the leader in land auctions for farmers and ranchers and get them top dollar.”
Haynes says the industry is seeing an increasing demand shift to land being sold at auction rather than through a traditional sale listing. An auction is a more finite sales approach, with the seller knowing the exact date when the sale will take place, providing a level of comfort and better facilitating planning.
At the same time, the auction broker can focus on marketing the event to generate more buyer engagement and competition.
“We have seen time and time again where land that was first offered in a traditional listing ended up shifting to being sold in an auction and wound up bringing a better market price,” Haynes said. “As a result, we strongly believe land auctions should be considered by farmers and ranchers to achieve the highest, fair market price for their land, whether their land is being sold as a single unit or in multi-parcel units.”
The move to being more auction-focused is particularly important with sales of farm and ranch land expected to increase dramatically in coming years. The increase in sales is being driven by a variety of influences and often involves selling land that has been in their family for generations.
For more information, visit SuperiorLand.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.