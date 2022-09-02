301255832_1884498761738870_7815685285235644909_n.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Bayer announced it is renewing its multi-year partnership with five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan, joining his 2022 Farm Tour as presenting sponsor and continuing their Here's to the Farmer campaign celebrating America’s farmers and fighting hunger.

New this year, Kroger, America’s largest grocer, joins the campaign offering the first-ever Farm Tour 2022 sweepstakes, giving fans across the country the chance to win a Luke Bryan VIP experience, tickets, swag and more. Together Bayer, Kroger and Luke Bryan are encouraging fans to share the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer on their social media channels. Now through Oct. 31, for every share, Bayer will help provide one meal through the Feeding America network, up to 1 million meals to communities in need.

