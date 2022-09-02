Bayer announced it is renewing its multi-year partnership with five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan, joining his 2022 Farm Tour as presenting sponsor and continuing their Here's to the Farmer campaign celebrating America’s farmers and fighting hunger.
New this year, Kroger, America’s largest grocer, joins the campaign offering the first-ever Farm Tour 2022 sweepstakes, giving fans across the country the chance to win a Luke Bryan VIP experience, tickets, swag and more. Together Bayer, Kroger and Luke Bryan are encouraging fans to share the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer on their social media channels. Now through Oct. 31, for every share, Bayer will help provide one meal through the Feeding America network, up to 1 million meals to communities in need.
The son of a peanut farmer from Georgia, Bryan launched his Farm Tour in 2009 to highlight and celebrate the contributions of America's farmers. The Georgia native will set up stages in the fields of local farmers across six states this Sept. 15 to 24, with tickets now on sale at LukeBryan.com.
Sept. 15, Monroeville, Indiana, Highland Farms;
Sept. 16, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, SpringFork Farms;
Sept. 17, Fowlerville, Michigan, Kubiak Family Farms;
Sept. 22, Murdock, Nebraska, Stock Hay & Grain Farm; and
Sept. 23, Boone, Iowa, Ziel Farm.
“I grew up around farming and know the tough work, passion, and grit you need to be an American farmer,” Bryan said. “They play an incredibly important role in all our lives. That’s why I’m excited to again team up with my friends at Bayer to say, ‘Here’s to the Farmer’ and give thanks for the work they do to make sure we all have food on the table and give back to communities around the country.” In 2015, Bayer partnered with Luke Bryan and launched its campaign to thank farmers and help fight hunger throughout the country. “We are excited to continue our commitment to this important campaign and partnership with Luke Bryan and recognize the hard work and dedication from U.S. farmers to feed America and the world,” said Beth Roden, senior vice president and head of U.S. Communications for Bayer U.S. “#HerestotheFarmer reinforces the vital role that farmers and food banks play in addressing food insecurity by feeding people in need in the U.S.—especially in rural communities. Through Bayer’s vision of Health for All, Hunger for None, and together, with Kroger, we’re striving to raise even more awareness of the critical issue of food insecurity and ensure more Americans have access to healthy food, all while thanking the ones who work so hard to provide for us.”
