Angus Media names Zwilling as president

The Angus Media board of directors recently named Clay Zwilling president of the organization to guide the company as it delivers industry-leading education, information and marketing to the beef industry.
Most recently, Zwilling was the chief operating officer for Walton Webcasting, where he helped develop the organization during a time of rapid growth. Prior to that, he was the chief executive officer of the National Swine Registry working with the executive committee, breed boards and membership to create and execute their vision and mission. Zwilling started his professional career with Farm Credit Illinois as the director of marketplace education and development.
