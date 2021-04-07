Developed by Performance Parts Plus, Salina, Kansas, the patented Bac-Pac is a tool that can be used to assist ranchers who have hydraulic bale beds.
The product is an easily transportable device that can be used for a range of activities including:
• Easily load and transport equipment;
• Quickly transport equipment or all-terrain vehicles;
• Transport and dump feed, gravel and other materials; and
• Enables items to be loaded at ground level and then lifted onto truck bed for transport.
Several YouTube videos are posted to illustrate how the product functions and can be found by conducting a search on YouTube for “livestock cargo hauler.”
In an effort to support educational training programs, the inventor is seeking programs that may be in need of a student project and in turn have an interest in fabricating units for program sponsors. Here is how the program works:
• Students or instructor would identify a local rancher who would have a need for the product and would be willing to sponsor the cost to produce a single unit as a class project.
• Estimated raw materials and license fee would be $1,500 to $2,000.
• The sponsor will pay a license fee of $500 to the inventor and will pay the educational institution for the cost of materials.
• The inventor will provide a complete set of drawings for fabricated parts and bill of materials of purchased parts to the class. A SolidWorks CAP model is available if this is of interest for the students to evaluate.
• Once completed, the class will provide the finished Bac-Pac to the project sponsor.
People interest in the project or seek more information should contact Barry Reinert, of Performances Parts Plus, at 785-826-7902 or barr5492@cox.net.
