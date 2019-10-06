AXA Equitable, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been committed to financing United States agriculture for over 100 years. Loan officers have decades of experience in their respective markets and most have been with AXA Equitable for many years. The company specializes in long-term real estate lending, which allows it to focus on the loan structure that best fits the producer’s operation. The company has specialized in agriculture real estate financing since 1912. For more information, see a representative or visit www. axa-equitable-ag.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.