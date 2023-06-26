A good banking relationship is a great asset to have as a farmer, business owner or municipality, said Bill Makes, Wichita, Kansas, of Funding Resources LLC, doing business as EquipLease, but some producers might need other options.

A good broker would have access to as many as 250 different types of lenders, Mapes said, and he encourages producers to find a broker that belongs to an organization that requires a code of ethics, and they should have access to the following programs:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.