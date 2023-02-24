Albaugh Europe Sarl, a company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, has acquired Industrias Afrasa, a company headquartered in Valencia, Spain, in an announcement made Dec. 29.

Albaugh acquires Spain-based crop protection company

Afrasa was founded in 1955 by Aurelio Fernández in Valencia, Spain and in 1974 opened formulation facilities in Paterna near Valencia. In 1987, Javier Fernández took over the company, making it one of the leading Spanish crop protection companies. Now in it third generation and under the leadership of Arantxa Fernández, Afrasa has expanded its presence across Europe, North Africa and Middle East with more than 350 products registered in 28 countries. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.