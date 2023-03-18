AGCO receives 10 AE50 awards

AGCO Corporation, Duluth, Georgia, received 10 AE50 Awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers for 2023.

The AE50 awards span the company’s strong brand portfolio, including Fendt, Fuse, Intelligent Ag, Massey Ferguson, and Precision Planting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.