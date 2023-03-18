AGCO receives 10 AE50 awards

AGCO Corporation, Duluth, Georgia, received 10 AE50 Awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers for 2023.
The AE50 awards span the company’s strong brand portfolio, including Fendt, Fuse, Intelligent Ag, Massey Ferguson, and Precision Planting.
The Fendt 700 Gen7 Vario tractor was redesigned to improve performance, reduce costs, and increase productivity, the tractor is one of the most versatile and operator-friendly tractors in its market segment with five models ranging from 203 to 283 engine horsepower.
Geo-Bird from Fuse is a free and intuitive web app that automatically optimizes way lines for multiple fields and implements, saving farmers time and money and supporting greater sustainability. Controlled traffic farming way lines help farmers reduce time and cost requirements; turns, wheel traffic, and headland overlap; fuel usage and CO2 footprints; and yield-robbing soil compaction.
The Pit Level monitor model AP-6010 from Automated Production Systems uses electronic pressure transducers to efficiently measure effluent depth in manure pits below swine confinement facilities. This innovation provides swine facility operators with more accurate management information regarding manure pits, including early warnings of water leakage and remaining storage capacities.
The Massey FergusonLB2200 series large square baler merges the reliability of previous models with new cutting-edge technology advancements. A new pickup design improves baler feeding and parts reliability, while also reducing noise. New axle and tire offerings with a single bogie suspension improve ground clearance and rideability.
The Massey Ferguson WR series windrower provides up to 282 peak horsepower and an industry-exclusive closed-center hydraulic system for increased fuel efficiency and available header horsepower. This also eliminates the need for a secondary pump for auxiliary functions such as a triple windrow attachment.
Recon SpraySense from Intelligent Ag is a retrofit sprayer product that measures pressure and flow at each nozzle to help ensure applications match targeted coverage and rates. GPS capability and a database of nozzles from major manufacturers infer accurate droplet size.
ReClaim from Precision Planting replaces nozzle bar endcaps in sprayers and provides a return path back to the tank for improved product agitation and circulation, faster boom priming, and improved boom cleanout.
Precision Planting’s Radicle Agronomics is a fully automated soil laboratory. Its small footprint, self-calibration technology, and ability to run hundreds of unattended samples, replaces manual, error-prone processes and provides tremendous efficiency and improved accuracy to professional agronomists. Cloud-based software connects all steps of the field-to-lab process so agronomists can deliver nutrient management recommendations to their clients.
Precision Planting’s EM HD is a new liquid fertilizer controller and sensor that uses an electromagnetic flow sensor to provide row-by-row, high-speed liquid fertilizer rate control on row crop planters, side-dress implements, and strip-till implements.
Precision Planting’s Blockage Expansion Module is a monitoring component for non-singulated crop seeding implements that combines and connects multiple blockage sensors into a single connection point for 20|20 seed monitoring systems.
