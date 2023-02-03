ADAMA US, Raleigh, North Carolina, received registration from the Environmental Protection Agency for its new herbicide, FullScript, which is a component of the FullPage Rice Cropping Solution that improves hybrid herbicide tolerance and generates industry-leading yields. FullScript is an easy-to-use advanced liquid formulation that controls many yield-robbing weeds.
"Rice growers know it's easier and more economical to deal with red rice, barnyardgrass and broadleaf weeds earlier rather than later," said Dave Feist, seed and product collaboration strategy leader for ADAMA US. "FullScript is another tool that they have to control resistant weed pressure in their fields."
