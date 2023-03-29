The 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest introduced new grain quality awards and announced the winners in February. Six of the 11 inaugural winners grew WestBred Wheat varieties. 

2022 NWYC winners include WestBred wheat growers

“These growers not only delivered award-winning yields but also produced the grain quality properties the industry desires. We congratulate all the inaugural winners of the NWYC Quality Awards,” said Jeff Koscelny, cereals account management lead, Bayer, St. Louis, Missouri. “The WestBred Wheat product development program focuses on yield, grain quality and agronomic traits. The winning WestBred Wheat varieties for quality are excellent examples of products that combine all those key attributes that growers need to be successful.” 

