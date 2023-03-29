2022 NWYC winners include WestBred wheat growers

The 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest introduced new grain quality awards and announced the winners in February. Six of the 11 inaugural winners grew WestBred Wheat varieties.
“These growers not only delivered award-winning yields but also produced the grain quality properties the industry desires. We congratulate all the inaugural winners of the NWYC Quality Awards,” said Jeff Koscelny, cereals account management lead, Bayer, St. Louis, Missouri. “The WestBred Wheat product development program focuses on yield, grain quality and agronomic traits. The winning WestBred Wheat varieties for quality are excellent examples of products that combine all those key attributes that growers need to be successful.”
Wheat grain samples were submitted by the 2022 national yield winners and tested for end-use quality. A panel of industry experts evaluated the results and selected the quality award winners.
WestBred Wheat varieties earned all three places in the Hard Red Winter category, two in the Hard Red Spring category and one in the Hard White Spring category.
WestBred national grain quality award winners include:
Hard Red Winter—Doug and Janelle Fitterer, New England, North Dakota, with WB4309 variety that yielded 115.69 bushels per acre; Chris Carlson, Mott, North Dakota, with KELDIN variety that yielded 107.71 bushels per acre; and Brett Oelke, Hoxie, Kansas, with WB-GRAINFIELD variety that yielded 106.34 bushels per acre.
Hard Red Spring—Matt Krueger, East Grand Forks, Minnesota, with WB9590 variety that yielded 113.51 bushels per acre; and Trevor Stout, Genesee, Idaho, with WB9303 variety that yielded 116.40 bushels per acre.
Hard White Spring —Dallin Wilcox, Rexburg, Idaho, with WB7589 variety that yielded 160.63 bushels per acre.
“Eleven of the 24 national yield winners in the 2022 NWYC planted WestBredWheat varieties, and over half of them have won in the quality category,” Koscelny said. “Year in and year out our genetics continue to stand out, and growers choose WestBred Wheat for consistently high performance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.