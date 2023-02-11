Meristem Crop Performance Group, Powell, Ohio, and Stoller, Houston, Texas, have announced a strategic product development and marketing alliance focused on distributing Stoller’s bio-stimulant technology while offering even more quality solutions through Meristem’s growing network of dealer-partners.

“Stoller’s reputation for developing quality plant performance solutions to help farmers make the most of every crop is second to none,” said Mitch Eviston, founder and CEO of Meristem Crop Performance in announcing the alliance. “We are thrilled to be selected as a Stoller go-to-market partner for their PGRs all across the American Midwest.”

2 companies enter into strategic alliance

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.