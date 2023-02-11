2 companies enter into strategic alliance

Meristem Crop Performance Group, Powell, Ohio, and Stoller, Houston, Texas, have announced a strategic product development and marketing alliance focused on distributing Stoller’s bio-stimulant technology while offering even more quality solutions through Meristem’s growing network of dealer-partners.
“Stoller’s reputation for developing quality plant performance solutions to help farmers make the most of every crop is second to none,” said Mitch Eviston, founder and CEO of Meristem Crop Performance in announcing the alliance. “We are thrilled to be selected as a Stoller go-to-market partner for their PGRs all across the American Midwest.”
Eviston added that Stoller, one of the largest bio-stimulant companies in the world, will help Meristem with assuring a reliable supply of needed products as well as navigating the regulatory issues associated with boosting innovations to U.S. farmers. Based in Houston, Texas, Stoller is a global company with 17 subsidiaries and sales in over 70 countries.
“Our products and technologies offer proven plant-performance solutions to ensure optimum ROI for farmers,” said Greg Warren, Stoller regional vice president. “Meristem Crop Performance shares our vision of helping farmers grow more with less. Stoller is elated with this alliance with Meristem to develop beneficial, innovative technology solutions to benefit farmers.”
Warren explained that Stoller is a global leader in plant physiology research. “Stoller’s bio-stimulant products provide crops with a balance between nutritional and natural plant hormone levels, to help today’s farmers break through yield and quality barriers. Stoller’s approach has oftentimes been described as “unleashing the power of the plant.”
Meristem sources, formulates and delivers high-quality crop inputs to farmers at the least cost possible. Stoller helps growers increase productivity and with their return on investment.
