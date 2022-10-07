NP GoldenHarvestCorn.jpg

Golden Harvest announced the addition of 12 new hybrids to its corn portfolio for the 2023 season.

Golden Harvest, Downers Grove, Illinois, has added 12 new hybrids to its corn portfolio for the 2023 season. The new corn seed products, which include 10 corn hybrids and two conventional corn hybrids, feature improved agronomics and increased yield potential.

The new hybrids join a game-changing Golden Harvest corn portfolio that outperforms competitors in fields across the Corn Belt.

