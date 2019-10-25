The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University will host a free workshop discussing how dairies can prepare and prevent a foreign animal disease outbreak.
The workshop will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 8, at the Country Junction, 913 15th Ave SE, Dyersville, IA 52040. Dairy producers, processors, veterinarians and emergency responders are invited to attend the discussion, including what to expect and how to prepare in the case of foot-and-mouth disease. Attendees are encouraged to register by emailing fad@iowaagriculture.gov or by calling 515-281-5303.
“Our first goal is to prevent a foreign animal disease from entering the U.S. and this workshop is one of many steps the Department has taken to prepare,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Iowa’s economy depends on livestock production and it is important that we continue to prevent and prepare against a foreign animal disease, like foot-and-mouth.”
A disease outbreak would impact Iowa’s producers and businesses. Secretary Naig is committed to working with state leaders and those involved in livestock production to prepare for any foreign animal disease outbreak. The team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture will continue to refine plans that would be used to trace, contain and eradicate an outbreak.
Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease. The virus causes illness in cows, pigs, sheep, goats, deer and other animals with divided hooves. Foot-and-mouth disease is not a public health or food safety threat. It is also not related to hand, foot and mouth disease, a common childhood illness caused by a different virus.
Foot-and-mouth disease continues to be a worldwide threat but has not been detected in the U.S. since 1929. There is a vaccine available that could be used to help slow the spread of a foot-and-mouth outbreak or protect specific animals. In the event of an outbreak, USDA would evaluate the size, scope and species involved, as well as the availability of the vaccine, to determine if vaccinations are appropriate, according to USDA APHIS.
