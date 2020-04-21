“Weaning time will be upon us soon and proper management at this time is important for optimum health and performance of the calves,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist. Below, Davis discusses calf weaning management strategies for optimum health and performance.
“Calf vaccination strategy at weaning time is key to promote proper health and reduce sickness stress,” says Davis. Davis urges cattle producers to visit with their local veterinarian to determine a vaccination and health protocol that will best fit their operation.
Some disease protection that might be considered in that protocol would include Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis, parainfluenza-3 virus, bovine viral diarrhea, bovine respiratory syncytial virus, Pasteurella, Haemophilus somnus, and blackleg. Also treat for internal and external parasites. Consider brucellosis vaccinations for heifers being developed as replacements.
“In addition to vaccinations, looking for signs of sickness during the weaning process is important,” says Davis. These signs include lethargy, decreased intake, droopy ears, nasal discharge, and labored breathing. Davis urges producers to monitor calves daily for these symptoms and treat according to veterinary recommendations.
“Nutritional management during the weaning process is also important for optimum health and performance,” says Davis. Optimum average daily gain post-weaning should be 2 to 2.5 pounds. Cattle producers need to provide nutrition to satisfy nutrient requirements to meet that target. Davis urges cattle producers to have plenty of high-quality water available for calves as this will help promote proper intake and reduce sickness. The feed portion of the ration needs to include high quality forage and supplement. If the supplement is fed daily, include a coccidiostat and ionophore at label recommended levels to improve performance as well as reduce sickness and digestive upsets. Visit with your local MU Extension regional livestock field specialist for questions related to development of growing calf rations.
“Optimum nutrition and vaccinations lead to optimum performance and profitability of weaned calves,” says Davis.
