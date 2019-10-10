The U.S. Meat Export Federation has announced the recipients of its Distinguished Service Award and Michael J. Mansfield Award.
The USMEF Distinguished Service Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in the pursuit of USMEF’s export goals. This year’s honoree is Danita Rodibaugh of Rensselaer, Industries, a former USMEF chair and longtime advocate for the U.S. red meat industry. Active in the management of a family farm operation that raises pigs, corn, soybeans and wheat, Rodibaugh is a past president of the National Pork Board and has held many key industry leadership roles, chairing the Ethics of Pork Production Task Force and serving on the board of directors of both the National Pork Producers Council and Indiana Pork, the NPB Trade Committee and several committees focused on environmental stewardship.
The Michael J. Mansfield Award is presented in honor of the former U.S. Senate majority leader and U.S. ambassador to Japan who helped form the foundation for U.S. trade relations throughout the world. This year’s co-recipients of the award, which recognizes individuals whose leadership has helped expand international trade opportunities, are Barry Carpenter, who recently retired as president and CEO of the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), and Wendy Cutler, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.
Carpenter’s 50-year career in the public and private sectors included 37 years at USDA, where he led the Agricultural Marketing Service’s Livestock and Seed Division. Carpenter oversaw creation of USDA’s beef export verification programs, which were critical to restoring market access for U.S. beef following the nation’s first case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy in December 2003. His leadership was also critical in developing video technology for beef yield and quality grading. During his time at NAMI, Carpenter was a highly respected spokesperson for the U.S. meat industry who provided steady guidance on key policy issues and represented the industry on several international governing bodies. His many career honors include Presidential Rank Awards, NAMI’s E. Floyd Forbes Award and induction into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame.
Cutler also has a long history of helping the U.S. meat industry overcome barriers in the international marketplace. Prior to joining ASPI, she had a very accomplished career with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Cutler worked on a wide range of trade negotiations and other initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region, serving as USTR’s chief negotiator on the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and leading the bilateral negotiations with Japan under the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.