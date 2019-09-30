Zinpro Corporation, the industry leader in performance trace mineral nutrition for livestock, poultry, aquaculture and companion animals, recently announced that the 2019 Zinpro/Schugel Scholarship has been awarded to Tatum Odland, a University of Minnesota, College of Veterinary Medicine student, class of 2020, from Plymouth, Minnesota. Odland received the Zinpro/Schugel scholarship in recognition of her outstanding academic performance, student leadership and participation in academic, work and community initiatives to benefit animal wellness and performance.
The main challenge Odland stated that she would most like to help solve during her veterinary medicine career would be to “eliminate preventable zoonotic diseases in both the United States and abroad.” Odland added, “I love being able to help people through animals, and I love to see the human-animal-bond strengthened when people know how to care for their animals.”
“We share Tatum’s commitment to helping people improve the health and wellbeing of animals,” said Terry Ward, Ph.D., global director, Research and Nutritional Services, Zinpro Corporation. “Tatum has shown the same commitment to animal health and wellness demonstrated by Dr. Schugel, for which this scholarship was named. It’s our honor to award this scholarship to a student like Tatum, who clearly excels in her academic pursuits, activities and work experiences that help people care for their animals.”
Odland earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2016. She has worked at the Minnesota State Fair, Miracle of Birth Center, as a rotation student, and as a veterinary student extern, intern and lab assistant for a variety of university, government and animal-care related organizations.
“It is wonderful to be recognized for the time and effort I have put into both my classes and extra-curriculars during vet school,” stated Odland. “Thank you so much for supporting future veterinarians! Your gift will help me dramatically during my clinical year of veterinary school.”
