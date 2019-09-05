Making beef producers more aware of how to grow quality beef in a safe and humane environment is the goal of getting local cattle producers Beef Quality Assurance certified. In August, University of Arkansas at Monticello Veterinarian Rocky Lindsey became certified to train local cattle producers on how to secure their Beef Quality Assurance certification. He is one of only a handful in the state of Arkansas authorized to do so. Lindsey received his training at a recent certification school in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The training locally has already begun with a dozen students in his beef production classes. Students are learning how to give vaccinations to the neck safely and deworm 60 head of cattle without harm to the cattle or to themselves.
Besides vaccines, BQA focuses on areas such as bio-security, how to feed the animals, nutrition, record keeping, cattle care in general, environment and stewardship, including water quality.
“We also teach them how to handle cattle, work cattle, and how to transport cattle in a safe and humane way,” said Lindsey.
UAM Animal Science major J.C. Adair is now working for the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources in the cattle barn after doing an internship last year. “I would say maybe 25 percent of the Ag Students that we have haven’t really messed with cows before, are coming out here and getting their hands on and seeing and learning how to do it.”
Lindsey says the greatest value to the cattle industry in obtaining the Beef Quality Assurance certification might be the public relation aspect.
“The farmer comes at it from the perspective that they know they are doing the right thing. But we have to do a better job of communicating that to the general public. We have been poor at that. I’m hoping this program is well received”.
For the producer, the certification can bring up to 16 dollars more per cow.
Lindsey says he will offer a classroom certification to local cattle producers in early 2020.
