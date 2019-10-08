Cattle producer record-keeping can be improved and simplified through the Redbook, a pocket-sized recordkeeping tool from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Made available yearly for more than three decades, NCBA’s 2020 edition helps cattle producers effectively and efficiently record their daily production efforts, helping enhance profitability.
In addition to an area for recording Beef Quality Assurance practices and proper injection technique information, the 2020 Redbook has more than 100 pages to record calving activity, herd health, pasture use, cattle inventory, body condition, cattle treatment, artificial insemination breeding records and more. It also contains a calendar and notes section.
Redbooks can be purchased for $7 each, plus shipping and handling. To order, visit https://store.ncba.org.
For more information on the NCBA Redbooks or to customize in quantities of 100 or more, contact Grace Webb at gwebb@beef.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.