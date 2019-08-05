Students from across the state made their way to the campus of West Texas A&M University recently to showcase their skills and knowledge at the 2019 TCFA Junior Fed Beef Challenge.
This annual contest gives third-12th grade students the opportunity to gain industry knowledge and practical experience in commercial cattle feeding. Students feed a pen of three steers, take a written test and compete in interviews and oral presentations. Cattle performance points are also figured into the score to determine the winners.
Students compete for a combined $20,000 in college scholarships along with trophy buckles and plaques.
The Senior Overall Champion of the contest and winner of a $5,000 scholarship was Leroy Stavinoha of Eagle Lake. Senior Reserve Champion and winner of a $3,000 scholarship was Will Hauerland of Columbus. The First Runner-Up and winner of a $2,000 scholarship was Macy Lawrence of Canyon.
In the Junior Division, Kade Lawrence was named the Overall Champion and received a $350 scholarship.
TCFA would like to thank all the sponsors who generously donate to the event each year. To view full contest results, visit www.tcfa.org.
