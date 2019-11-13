Now is the time to begin making plans for the 2020 American Sheep Industry Annual Convention—Reverence for the past, innovation for the future. The Scottsdale Plaza Resort, Paradise Valley, Arizona, will play host to the convention on Jan. 22 to 25, 2020. Online registration for the convention is available at http://bit.ly/2qR2xDE.
In addition to the usual slate of council and committee meetings, 2020 ASI Annual Convention attendees won’t want to miss a tour of Rovey Dairy on Jan. 22. The dairy began in 1943 when Emil Rovey purchased a farm in Glendale, Arizona. His son, Paul, now operates the dairy with his wife, Deborah, and their five children. While the dairy is best known for its Jersey cows and Watusi cattle, sheep are the fastest growing livestock population on the farm. Paul plans to use his increasing sheep milk inventory to make cheese and ice cream. In addition to touring the farm and milking operations, you’ll hear more about the history of the dairy and the decision to expand beyond cows, as sheep are added to the ever-growing operation. In addition, the dairy has played a significant role in restoring the area’s condor population, which Paul will explain on the tour. Following the tour, participants will enjoy a lamb burger lunch at the nearby Desert Rose restaurant. Additional tours during the week include a visit to the Desert Botanical Gardens and to Butterfly Wonderland.
An Industry Innovators Panel Discussion will serve as the ASI Opening Session on Jan. 23. Other highlights will include the presentation of ASI’s annual awards, as well as comedian and musician Gary Mule Deer performing during the luncheon on Jan. 25. The Make It With Wool National Finals and Banquet will round out the convention that evening.
Attendees can also now make reservations with the Scottsdale Plaza Resort, which will offer a room rate of $175 plus tax. The hotel will waive its standard resort fee for those booking through the ASI block by calling 800-832-2025. Please mention the ASI Annual Convention special room rate. The resort fee—usually $25 per day, per room—covers onsite parking and high-speed internet, as well as use of resort amenities.
Discounted registration rates for the ASI Annual Convention are available for those who register before Jan. 6, 2020. So register now to join all facets of the American sheep industry as it comes together in Scottsdale. Other industry groups meeting with ASI during the Annual Convention include: the American Lamb Board, American Goat Federation, ASI Women, Food and Fiber Risk Managers, Make It With Wool, National Lamb Feeders Association, National Livestock Producers Association, National Sheep Improvement Program, National Sheep Industry Improvement Center, Sheep Heritage Foundation, Sheep Venture Company and Western Range Association.
