Bidders will be exercising their best attention-grabbing calls at the upcoming Red Angus Foundation, Inc. auction during the 66th annual National Red Angus Convention. The auction will take place Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Grand River Conference Center in picturesque Dubuque, Iowa. Numerous generous donations have been made to ensure the highest quality of items for bidding, however, the jewel of the evening is the “Pick of the Herd” graciously donated by LN Cattle Company, Billings, Montana.
Buyer of the “Pick of the Herd” will have his or her choice of any open or bred heifer from the LN Cattle Company herd. The proceeds of this tremendous sale will be given to the RAFI Research and Development Fund. This fund ensures RAFI will continue to finance meaningful research projects throughout the U.S. and continue RAAA’s longstanding tradition of providing universities with much needed beef cattle research funding.
“We feel very honored to be selected to donate the pick of our bred heifers or heifer calves to the Red Angus Foundation, Inc.” said Ryan Ludvigson. “Both Steve Newberry and I had the honor of serving on the RAFI board of directors and have seen firsthand the great work the Foundation does. We hope that our contribution will help continue the development of the breed.”
In addition to the “Pick of the Herd,” buyers will vie for several pieces of artwork, a handmade quilt, a herd evaluation package conducted by the RAAA marketing staff, framed western lifestyle photos, a Select Sires semen package, a Trans Ova credit for embryo transfer work, CattleFax annual membership and select historical Red Angus items. For those not in attendance, DV Auction will broadcast the sale live.
The RAFI Auction is one of many distinguished events during the National Red Angus Convention. Also on the docket are the Commercial Cattlemen’s Symposium, a keynote address from Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, marketing and branding workshops, a women’s agriculture symposium, Midwest social and dinner aboard the Celebration Belle riverboat, election of new board members, a live music performance by Ten Gallon Hat, and the annual awards banquet.
It’s not too late to register for the National Red Angus Convention but room blocks are filling fast. Producers interested in attending can view the full convention schedule and auction details at www.RedAngus.org.
