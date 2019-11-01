Range Beef Cow Symposium XXVI will be hosted Nov. 18 to 20 at the Mitchell Event Center, Mitchell, Nebraska. Preregistration for the event is available online at https://beef.unl.edu/range-beef-cow-symposium.
The program opens Monday afternoon, Nov. 18, with a Beef Quality Assurance certification session. Training will be offered by Ron Gill, professor and Extension livestock specialist for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.
The traditional two-day program begins Tuesday morning and will feature market updates and topics such as “fake meat,” cow leasing options, when artificial insemination programs pay, breed complementarity and how to add value to your product.
New this year will be afternoon demonstration-type presentations, including one on using stock dogs. These sessions will be presented in a round-robin format, with attendees choosing which sessions they’d like to attend. Other presentations will include bull selection, measuring hay quality and assessing whether an embryo transfer enterprise could fit your commercial herd.
Popular from years past, Bull Pen Sessions will convene at the Gering Civic Center Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, allowing attendees to take a deeper dive on topics with speakers and fellow attendees.
Angus Media will offer online coverage of the event at www.rangebeefcow.com courtesy of sponsorship by Leachman Cattle Co. of Colorado. Visit the site now to review the schedule, find hotel and travel information, and link to online registration. Angus Media will provide comprehensive coverage of the symposium, posting information to Facebook (@ABBEXTRA), Twitter (@ABBeditor) and in the website’s Newsroom. Visit the Newsroom following the conference for presentation summaries, proceedings, audio and slides.
The biennial symposium is sponsored by the Cooperative Extension Service and animal science departments of the University of Wyoming, South Dakota State University, Colorado State University and the University of Nebraska. Focusing on beef production issues in the western states, the symposium attracts nearly 800 attendees and more than 80 agribusiness vendors.
Prior to Nov. 15, registration for the two-day event is $90 and includes two lunches. The BQA certification is an additional $20. Evening meals are an additional $30 and $25, respectively, for Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Single-day registration is available for $50. Reduced rates are available for students and spouse/employee. Printed copies of the proceedings are available for $20.
For more information about the symposium, contact Karla Wilke, University of Nebraska Extension beef cattle specialist, at 308-632-1245. For more information about meeting coverage, visit www.rangebeefcow.com or contact Shauna Hermel at 816-383-5270.
