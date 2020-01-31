Recently, the Tri- County Cattlemen’s donated just over 450 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Tulsa. The calf was raised at the 6K Ranch near Faxon, Oklahoma, and owned by Jeremy and Katy Kinder.
Jeremy Kinder serves on this Tri-County Cattlemen’s Board of Directors. The organization includes ranchers from Cotton, Comanche and Tillman Counties. “The Tri-country Cattlemen’s Association and my family are honored to provide nutritious and delicious protein to bring some joy and relief to the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Tulsa,” Kinder said.
The Ronald McDonald House Charity in Tulsa allows families with sick children to stay together and near the medical care they need. Helping a sick child fight their illness takes a big enough emotional toll on a family. Adding a financial strain can make it almost too much to bear. The Houses offer all of the comforts of home.
“This donation will make it so easy to prepare some delicious meals for our families staying here at the Ronald McDonald House in Tulsa,” said Tonya Tipling, Director of Operations for the Ronald McDonald House in Tulsa. “We are so excited to share this with our guest chefs who are volunteers that come in and prepare wonderful hot meals for the families. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart this means way more than words can express.”
Because cattlemen care, OCA is helping coordinate beef donations to the OKC and Tulsa Ronald McDonald Houses. Each Ronald McDonald House uses two to three beefs per year. Let us know if you’d like to help feed families going through a tough time by emailing chanson@okcattlemen.org or calling the OCA office at 405-235-4391.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.