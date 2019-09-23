A “Rally to Stop the Stealin’” is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Ramada Inn, 3321 S. 72nd St., Omaha, Nebraska.
Organizers who are with the Organization for Competitive Markets, Lincoln, Nebraska, say the event is free and is designed to address the meatpacker monopoly and its impact cattle farmers’ and ranchers’ share of the beef dollar. They want to get the attention of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue about the need for fair cattle markets.
Those who want to attend are asked to send a RSVP by email to competitivemarkets.com/stopthestealin.
