Jerry Volesky, of North Platte, Nebraska, was recently awarded the 2019 Nebraska Section, Society for Range Management, Range Management Service Award at the NE Section-SRM 2019 Annual Meeting. The Range Management Service Award recognizes range management professionals for outstanding service in promoting wise management and use of Nebraska rangeland resources.
Volesky is a professor and Extension range and forage specialist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is located at the West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte. His area of focus is livestock grazing and his primary area of research is grazing management and systems. While his primary research is conducted on Sandhills rangeland at the Gudmundson Sandhills Laboratory near Whitman and Barta Brothers Ranch near Long Pine, he has additional projects involving seeded perennial and annual forages.
In his twenty-four years at the University of Nebraska, Volesky authored and co-authored numerous publications including NebGuides that are used by livestock producers across the state. His many research projects have benefited livestock producers, graziers, land managers and the entire range management profession. Volesky is the go-to person for answers to rangeland management questions for many ranchers and resource management professionals. In addition to his research activities, he is involved in the development and implementation of range and forage management programming for youth and adults.
Volesky is a long-time member of SRM and has contributed greatly to the Nebraska Section SRM activities through his work with range judging, range youth camp, annual meetings and workshops. He has served on numerous section committees and the section’s Advisory Council, serving as section president in 2007.
