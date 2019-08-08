The Northern International Livestock Exposition is looking for college students who are willing and able to work all day and into the night, eat and sleep minimally, handle high pressure situations, work in the extreme weather conditions of October in Montana and enjoy every minute of it.
NILE staff is looking for those college kids who are little obsessed, a little quirky and have a lot of heart. The organization wants those who eat, breathe, and sleep stock shows and rodeos. NILE wants those who can function on minimal sleep and maximum caffeine. College kids who have brains and brawn, handle high pressure critical thinking and not be afraid to pick up a pitch fork.
From the bright lights of the rodeo arena to the heart pounding hooves of the horse events and finally to the smells of adhesives in the cattle barn, you won’t want to miss out on the action. The internship is 10 days of early mornings and late nights. Some interns work the livestock show ring checking in exhibitors, lining up steers, shuffling sheep and recording results. Other interns set up horse awards, buck bales and score keep the ranch rodeo. All interns laugh, goof around and get stuff done.
Many of the NILE’s past interns are gainfully employed and attribute some of their success to the NILE internship experience. Apply today and set yourself up for success.
To apply, go to www.thenile.org. All applications must be in the NILE Office by Aug. 30, and interns will be announced shortly thereafter.
Questions? Contact the NILE Office at 406-256-2495 or by emailing shelby@thenile.org.
